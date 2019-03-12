Bhojpuri actors Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey and Monalisa are the hottest ladies in town. With their superb styling and sexy attires, they manage to raise the hotness quotient every time. Here's a glimpse of these beauties donning black attires and looking smoking hot. Who impressed you the most?

Bhojpuri film industry is full of incredible actors and stunning ladies. From Amrapali Dubey to Kajal Raghwani and Monalisa, the Bhojpuri ladies steal the limelight every time. With their super hot avatars and envious body, the actors drive fans crazy. Emerging as social media stars, Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey and Monalisa keep on sharing the best of their pictures on Instagram, winning a lot of hearts. They enjoy a massive fan following and grab the attention with their sensuous shoots.

This time again, the Bhojpuri stars are creating a buzz with their smoking hot looks. While scrolling down the Instagram profiles, you will come across some of these stunning stills of Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey and Monalisa where they can be seen donning sultry black outfits. The ladies know how to slay it with their hotness. Take a look at the sexy clicks!

While all the ladies are looking absolutely astonishing in their hot black avatars, people always pick their favorites. Poonam Dubey slays in a black saree and Monalisa rocks a sexy black t-shirt, they all have their own ways. Down the line, these spectacular actors are raising the hotness meter to 100 with their sultry looks.

