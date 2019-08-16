The dancing videos of the famous Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey always make fans to love them even more. The duo never forgets to entertain their fans and that's why they are always in the controversies due to their dance videos. Watch out the top 5 dancing videos of the duo.

One of the most popular Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav also known as Nirahua has been a part of several controversies and we have seen him making appearances at many big events. Talking about his life, it has been a roller coaster ride for him with many ups and downs. Despite being in so many controversies, his movies were superhit which marked a new milestone in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Now talking about Bhojpuri film actress Amrapali Dubey who has been a part of several TV shows before coming into the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress has delivered many hit films in the Bhojpuri film industry with the Nirahua Hindustani actor Dinesh Lal Yadav. The duo has been making the controversies all around because of their sexy and Masaledar dancing videos which they keep posting on their social media handles.

As per the reports, it said that the most-loved Bhojpuri actors are dating each other, but whenever asked the Yadav, he has always denied the rumor claiming that he is married and has a kid. Fans always enjoy watching their favorite actor’s intense dancing videos and shower love which can be seen in the comments section of the duo’s dancing videos on social media.

The duo has done many movies together, such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Jigarwala, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Mokama 0 Kilometer, and many more. Earlier this year, Nirahua joined BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Watch the top 5 dancing videos of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav making noise all around-

Their sexy and sultry dance videos get millions of likes and views on the video-streaming website YouTube and they have a phenomenal fan base across the nation and especially across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Their sexy TikTok videos go viral in no time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App