Bhojpuri dancing sensation Shubhi Sharma's Instagram photo in which the diva is seen twinning with Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh has been breaking the Internet!

Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma’s Instagram post in which the diva is seen posing with Bhojpuri star Anjana Singh is too hot to handle and the photo has gone viral on social media! Both the Bhojpuri bombshells are twinning in the photo as they are both dressed in a sexy white and blue printed anarkali suit. Both Anjana Singh and Shubhi Sharma are all smiles in the photo which has stormed the Internet as they are looking way too hot to handle! Shubhi Sharma and Anjana Singh have starred in several Bhojpuri movies together and are very close friends in real life as well.

They both keep sharing such adorable and cute photos with each other which break the Internet in no time. Shubhi Sharma and Anjana Singh leave no stone unturned to woo their fans with their sexy and hot photos which they share on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Shubhi Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who made her powerful debut 2008 Bhojpuri blockbuster Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha in which she starred opposite Pravesh Lal Yadav. The film emerged as a big success and it was known that Shubhi Sharma will soon become one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

She is known for her brilliant performance in movies like Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Charano Ki Saugandh, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Balam Ji Love You, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Prem Diwani, Santaan, among many others.

She has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, among many others and has a massive fan following on social media. Shubhi Sharma keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on Instagram which break the Internet in no time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App