Anjana Singh is very active on social media and she always treats her 400k followers through her eye-catching posts. Chokers to trendy glasses Anjana never misses any fashion trend and along with western, she bumps off her fans in her Indian looks too.

Anjana Singh is one of the prominent faces of the Bhojpuri film industry. She is a very talented actress of Bhojpuri cinema and she never fails to give fashion goals to her fans.

Anjana always does experiments with her looks, she never sticks to any particular look but she keeps trying various looks. from Indian to western she slays every look and her fans praise all her look by commenting on her post.

Here are some ravishing pictures of Anjana:

Anjana Singh comes from a Rajput family in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. she was born on august 7 1990 and she also shares her birthday on her Instagram handle in a very unique way.

this leading Bhojpuri actress made her on-screen debut with film Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012 and after the release of this film, she did 3 more films in the same year which proves the love audience gave to Anjana as she stepped into the industry.

Anjana Singh won 2 International Bhojpuri Film Awards in London and Malaysia in the year 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Some major hits of the actress are Sanki Daroga, Love Aur Rajneeti, Nagraj and this year also she gave three hit films Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Bitiya Chhati Maa Ke and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz. Not only films but actress won hearts of many through her dance performances and she gave many hit item numbers to the industry.

