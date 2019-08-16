Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani updates her Instagram with latest pictures, the actress stuns with her adorable looks. See her pictures in cute Snap Chat filters.

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani looks adorable in her latest selfies that she has shared on her Instagram. The actress posted no makeup on but snap chat filter photo on Instagram that goes viral in no time. The picture crossed almost 7000 views in 2 hours. The actress seems without accessories, without kajal, not even kajal is used. the actress stuns with simplicity. She looks super cute with the hairband filter. There is a bow- shaped hairband looks cute on her hair. The white outlined hair-band is complimenting his printed blue and white Kurti.

The actress frequently shares pictures on Instagram and stay updated with her latest and new looks. The actress has posted the picture and showing different angles of her face. In one of the pictures, her tongue is out and one eye is winked, Kajal is looking fabulous in the picture.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, she has begun her career with the film Rihai and that gave the phenomenal response. After that, she has been cast in many Bhojpuri films that include, Rihai, Pratigya 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Sarkar Raj, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Tere Jesa Yaar Kaha, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aung, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Ke Paar, Coolie No.1.

The actress will be next seen in Teri Meharbaniya and Herapheri. She has won the International Bhojpuri Film Awards 2016 titled Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award that held in Dubai. The actress is also famous for her dance move she is known as Bhojpuri dancing sensation in the Bhojpuri industry. You can scroll down to watch some amazing videos of her dance moves.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App