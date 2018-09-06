Popular actress Kanak Pandey, who is the rising star of Bhojpuri film industry, has put another sensuous video on her Instagram where she is performing at the IBFA Awards held in Malaysia. Bhojpuri sensation is dancing on a Bhojpuri number and is joined by another Bhojpuri actor.

Bhojpuri item girl Kanak Pandey's sensuous dance video has taken the Internet by storm!

Popular actress Kanak Pandey, who is the rising star of Bhojpuri film industry, has put another sensuous video on her Instagram where she is performing at the IBFA Awards held in Malaysia. Bhojpuri sensation Kanak Pandey is dancing on a Bhojpuri number and is joined by another Bhojpuri actor. Kanak Pandey has so far worked with industry’s leading actors including Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh and many others.

Also Read: Sambhavna Seth’s sexy photo with Pawan Singh is driving fans crazy, view photo

Kanak Pandey has a huge following on the Internet and her videos are an instant hit across all social media platforms. Kanak Pandey is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri industry and a stunner entertainer. Her videos on social video sharing site Youtube receives thousands of views and so is her Instagram profile where she keeps treating her fans by sharing her sensuous, sexy photos. Check out her other Instagram photos which are viral on the social media.

Also Read: Neha Sharma looks super fit in her latest Instagram video, watch here!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More