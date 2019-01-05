Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri actor leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her regular updates. The Internet sensation has about 259k followers on Instagram and misses no chance of establishing herself well on social media. In her recent uploads, the diva looks marvellous posing with her friend in a red gown which is looking good on her.

Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. The Internet sensation has about 259k followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram. The actor has done massive roles in Hindi TV shows and Bhojpuri films and is appreciated for her phenomenal work as well. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring posing with her friend and wishing him birthday.

She is looking stunning wearing a red dress which is complimenting her well. With mild makeup and red lipstick, the diva kills the Internet with her looks. The hardworking actor leaves no chance of surprising her fans and has proved herself well on-screen by portraying multiple roles and quenches the thirst of her fans every now and then. The phenomenal actor has worked in Hindi shows like– Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kuldeepak and many more. The hottie commenced with acting by doing her Bhojpuri debut–Gadar in the year 2016. In very less time, the diva flourished herself well and continue winning hearts of the fans on regular basis.

