Poonam Dubey the Bhojpuri sensation is a very talented actress and along with that, she gives serious fashion goals.

Poonam is an active user of social media and she keeps sharing her hot and sensational photos which keep her connected with her fans and followers.

Here are some Instagram posts of Poonam Dubey:

Poonam Dubey never fails to entertain her 302k followers as she keeps sharing her tik-tok videos and pictures in adorable attires. The actress is also an active user of tik-tok and she keeps making videos and entertains her fans by sharing them.

Here are some tik-tok videos of Poonam:

Poonam was born on 8 February 1990 and resides in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. Poonam made her debut in the Bhojpuri industry in the year 2014, her debut film was Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar in which her co-star was Khesari Lal Yadav and after starting her journey she gave many hit films like Jaanam, Inteqam, Rangdaari Tax, Chana Jor Garam and many more. Poonam Dubey won Best Supporting Actress award for the film Rangdari Tax in 2018.

Poonam Dubey is very updated and never miss any trends of social media and this is proved by one one of her Instagram post in which she is doing the bottle cap challenge and her fans praised the post by commenting their views. Poonam shared the post with a caption that says bottle cap challenge accepted.

Here’s the video:

