Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma's latest song Hile Patna Rajdhani has gone viral on social media. The sultry Bhojpuri actress has featured in several Bhojpuri films such as Bhojpuriya DIL Ki Dhadkan, Chhapra Express, Dulhe Raja, Santaan, among many others but is best known for her role in Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha along with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma, who is best known as the item girl of Bhojpuri cinema, has been setting the Internet on fire with her latest song ‘Hile Patna Rajdhani. The song has garnered more than 660 thousand views on YouTube and has become an Internet sensation. With this song, which is from the album titled Hile Patna Rajdhani of the same name, Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma has given a wonderful gift to her fans. Her sexy latka-jhatka’s are the reason that Shubhi’s dance numbers go viral on social media in no time.

The sultry Bhojpuri actress has featured in several Bhojpuri films such as Bhojpuriya DIL Ki Dhadkan, Chhapra Express, Dulhe Raja, Santaan, among many others but is best known for her role in Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha along with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav. The diva also won the Best Female Debut award for her phenomenal performance in the blockbuster Bhojpuri film.

The viral video of Hile Patna Rajdhani also features Rahul Singh along with Shubhi Sharma and has taken social media by storm all thanks to her sexy dancing skills and striking and seductive expressions.

The much-loved peppy track has been crooned by Babloo Bhaiya and Sumit Chandravanshi has given the lyrics for the song. The music of Hile Patna Rajdhani has been composed by Chhote Baba and the video has been directed by Anil Chorasiya.

Shubhi Sharma has worked in several Bhojpuri blockbusters with many Bhojpuri superstars such as Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. She has also featured in blockbuster films like Aaj Ke Karan Arjun, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Santan, Chhapra Express, among many others.

Shubhi Sharma is known for raising the heat with her sexy dance numbers in which she looks absolutely stunning and sexy. The diva also has a huge fan following on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More