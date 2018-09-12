Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh just loves sharing her monochrome pictures. Her followers are aware of the fact that whenever she shares a series of photos, one of them has to be black and white. Akshara is so gorgeous that even a monochrome picture gets filled up with colours and the credit goes to her beauty.

It seems that Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh just loves sharing her monochrome pictures. Her followers are aware of the fact that whenever she shares a series of photos, one of them has to be black and white. Akshara is so gorgeous that even a monochrome picture gets filled up with colours and the credit goes to her beauty. Recently, the actor shared a new photo on her Instagram handle and it is unmissable. In the photo, Akshara is looking like an angel who is extremely gorgeous.

Akshara has shared the picture just a couple of hours ago, and it has grabbed thousands of hearts already. Besides this, the comment section of the photo is flooded up with compliments for the sensuous diva. Before we just keep on writing about the beauty of the Bhojpuri bombshell, take a look at the photo:

Isn’t she looking gorgeous and dreamy? It is just impossible to take our eyes off her. Besides being a magnificent actor, Akshara is a great dancer and an impeccable singer too. Also, Akshara loves sharing her photos and videos on social media. Every time she posts a new photo or video, it takes the internet by storm. Her fans just love watching her film and videos that are just too hot to handle. Here take a look at some other amazing posts that Akshara recently posted via her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnA2U1qH2Rd/?hl=en&taken-by=singhakshara

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More