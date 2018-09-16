Akshara Singh is one of the most talented and bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Besides being a great actor, she is a great singer and a remarkable dancer too. Also, the actor has also emerged as an Internet sensation and her followers on Instagram is a major proof of that.

Akshara Singh is one of the most talented and bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Besides being a great actor, she is a great singer and a remarkable dancer too. Also, the actor has also emerged as an Internet sensation and her followers on Instagram is a major proof of that. Over 309k people follow her on Instagram and ever time she posts a new picture it goes viral instantly. Recently, the actor posted a new photo on her Instagram handle and in it has already started doing the rounds on social media. The picture has garnered over 19,059 likes while the comment section is flooded with the compliments for the actor.

Donning a floral dress, Akshara looks magnificent in her new avatar. Her glamorous avatar is too glamorous to miss and her hair are just complimenting her looks. Before we just keep on complimenting the photo, here take a look at the photo:

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Also, it is not the only picture that has taken the Internet by the storm, her profile is jampacked with her hot and glamorous pictures. On the work front, Akshara is all set to hit the silver screens with her upcoming film Maa Tujhe Salaam. In the film, she is working opposite Pawan Singh and we can bet that the film is going to be a blockbuster.

