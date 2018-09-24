Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh has once again taken the Internet by storm and this time not with her hot picture but a saucy video needs to be credited. The actor recently posted a video where she is lip sing the amalgamation of two iconic songs — Sia's iconic Cheap Thrills and Salaam Namaste My Del Goes Mmmm.

Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh has once again taken the Internet by storm and this time not with her hot picture but a saucy video needs to be credited. The actor recently posted a video where she is lip sing the amalgamation of two iconic songs — Sia’s iconic Cheap Thrills and Salaam Namaste My Del Goes Mmmm. The video has already garnered over 22,733 likes and the numbers are mounting with every passing minute. Even the comment section doesn’t look any different as it’s been flooding up with the compliments for the actor.

The video starts with a close-up of Akshara lips and as the camera moves upwards, there we see our always beautiful and scintillating Akshara. As always, Akshara looks adorable and just too hot to handle. Every time she posts a video or photo on her Instagram handle it goes viral instantly. And the video given below substantiates the fact, take a look:

Isn’t the video just mesmerising? We bet that you must have seen it at least twice and we all agree that it is worth watching. Also, it is not the only video that has been making her fans fall in love with her again and again. The diva keeps sharing her cute and adorable videos that make her fans just stick to their mobile screens.

