Akshara Singh, who just won the Dada Saheb Phalke award for her outstanding performances is one of the most beautiful actresses ion the Bhojpuri industry today. Check out Akshara Singh's 10 most beautiful photos that will take your breath away.

Bhojpuri heart-stealer Akshara Singh, who has been recently conferred with the Dada Saheb Phalke award is breathtakingly beautiful. Isn’t she? The actress has made several Bhojpuri films with various co-stars from the industry and has won millions of hearts for her sizzling performances onscreen.

Akshara Singh is one of the hottest actresses in the Bhojpuri industry who is known not only for her hot and beautiful looks but also for her singing talent. The actress has lent her voice to many songs and recently, her latest song titled Ankhiye Se Goli Marab released on September 15, which has taken over the internet.

The song features her in a western look which has attracted over five million viewers on YouTube. Akshara Singh is also a very active Instagram user with over 3,20,000 followers. Her Instagram photos also tell us that she is one of the most stylish actresses dwelling in the Bhojpuri industry today. Check out some of the hottest and sexiest photos of the diva here:

