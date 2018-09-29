Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh, who is known to take over social media with her sensuous persona and sensational dance moves, is back to rule hearts. Making her fans go gaga over her, Akshara has shared a video in which she can be seen flipping her beautiful hair. Dressed in a black bodycon dress, Akshara looks absolutely beautiful and justifies why she is the queen of Bhojpuri cinema.

When it comes to ruling hearts with her sexy jhatkas and matkas and sensational expressions, Bhojpuri dancing queen Akshara Singh is known to lead the race. From ruling the silver screen to making her fans go gaga over her with her stunning looks, Akshara leaves no stone unturned to win hearts. Making her fans go weak in the knees, Akshara has shared a sexy video on her official Instagram account in which she looks like a million bucks.

Stealing all the attention, the beautiful diva is seen flipping her long tresses in an alley of rocks in Singapore. Dressed in a black bodycon dress that is accentuating her sexy curves and black flat sandals, Akshara kept her luscious hair open. To add oomph to her look, Akshara carried off her look with pink lipstick that is adding a heart-winning charm. Sharing the video on her account, Akshara wrote that these moments will never come back.

Soon after Akshara shared her video, her fans could not stop showering compliments on her gorgeous looks and sizzling persona. With 28, 622 views, the video is making jaws drop, making her fans fall in love with her even more. Before this, Akshara had shared photos of her look on her Instagram profile. In the photo, the diva looks gorgeous and too hot to handle.

Check out the photo here:

With over 50 films to her account, Akshara Singh is one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. Along with her acting, she has also charmed her fans with her singing skills. It was only recently that her song Kanwar and Bhag Jaib Sasura Se took the social media by storm.

Here are other sizzling photos of the sensation that are too hot to handle:

