Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh's dance moves are ever unmissable and the actor has proved it. One of the most beautiful actresses in the Bhojpuri industry has recently shaken her legs with Ravi Kishan which has garnered a lot of attention. The sexy Akshara looks quite enchanting in the video where she is seen wearing a black front slit gown with a straight pant. Check out the video here.

Akshara Singh has been known for her sexy looks and her bold performances onscreen. The actress has starred in several Bhojpuri films as well as videos where she has shared the screen space with power-packed actor Pawan Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshara started her career with a Zee TV show Kala Tika and soon went on to star in Hindu Mythological serial Suryaputra Karn. However, Akshara made a mark with her performances mostly in the Bhojpuri Cinema. The actress has won million hearts and is one of the leading Bhojpuri actresses in the industry today, who can bring a smile to your face.

On the other hand, Ravi Kishan had featured in Bigg Boss, the most controversial show hosted by superstar Salman Khan in India in 2016. Ravi Kishan is popular for his films in Bollywood as well as Bhojpuri and other regional languages.

