The teaser of Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has just released and it seems to have already garnered the interest of Bhojpuri fans across Indian and abroad. Nirahua Hindustani 3 is set to release this year on Chhathh Pooja

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani 3 and as per latest updates, the teaser of the flick has been released by the makers. All the Bhojpuri fans, stay tuned to the latest updates of this film as this will surely take you to a romantic tour.

The film is set to hit the theatre screens on the occasion of Chhathh Pooja, which is one of the most celebrated religious fests in the state of Bihar and across various parts of India. Check out the teaser of the film here:

This flick is the third installment of the blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani series and actors like Kiran Yadav, Sanjay Pandey, Ashish Shendre and Samarth Chaturvedi will be seen playing some key roles in the film. Nirahua Hindustani 3 is also a significant venture in the Bhojpuri industry as this is the first film to have a third sequel.

The first installment of the film series, Nirahua Hindustani was released on June 26, 2014, which starred Amrapali as the female protagonist. This film also marks the actress’ debut in the Bhojpuri film industry. Later, Nirahua Hindustani 2 got released on May 12, 2017, and it had Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey and Sanchita Benarjee starring in the lead roles.

Under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the flick Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav. The film is directorial of Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur. Meanwhile, as per earlier reports, the Nirahua Hindustani 2, that was published on the social video sharing platform YouTube has created a sensation which garnered more than 93 million views. It is once again expected that the upcoming film will also create such kind of curiosity among the fans of Bhojpuri.

