According to media speculations, the duo is in a relationship in real life too. However, both have not admitted the rumours in public

Bhojpuri YouTube sensation and a budding actress Amrapali Dubey is riding high on the success of her film Border opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Nirahua. Has yet again proved us that no one can beat her when it comes down to her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her sultry expressions. The Bhojpuri duo has shared the silver screen beforehand too in their movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Their song Muhe Pe Atak Jata has recently crossed 30 million views. In the video, Amrapali Dubey looks gorgeous in her orange suit, she has rounded off her look with kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick, whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is in a Polka dot yellow shirt and has paired it with a green scarf to give himself a rickshaw-walla look. The video has already garnered 2,937 comments, complimenting the duo on their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Amrapali made her acting debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani. Currently, Amrapali Dubey is shooting for her four upcoming films among which Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London is set to release this year.

Amrapali Dubey has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, among others. She will be sharing the screen opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri diva Shubhi Sharma in her upcoming movies. Apparently, according to media speculations, the duo is in a relationship in real life too. However, both have not admitted the rumours in Public.

