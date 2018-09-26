Amrapali Dubey, the sensational actress in the Bhojpuri industry made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani and once again the two are going to be seen romancing in the upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Check out Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav's most sizzling performances here.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has already garnered a lot of attention and the latest buzz regarding the upcoming film is its release date. One of the hottest and sexy actresses of Bhojpuri film industry who is playing the lead protagonist in the film has revealed the release date of the film. As per reports, the film has been scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Chhath Puja this year.

The flick is the third installment of the Nirhua franchise, which is famous for the previous films. The first installment is significant for hottie Amrapali Dubey as it launched her to the Bhojpuri cinema. Amrapali has already shared screen space with Dinesh Lal Yadav several times and with this outing, the audience will once again get the opportunity to whistle on their sizzling chemistry when it releases.

Meanwhile, it is known to all that Amrapali and Dinesh Lal have always surprised the audience with their hot chemistry onscreen. Almost in all the videos that the two has featured has some spicy hot masalas to cater to the audience and once again the audience is looking forward to the duo’s romantic tour in the film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Check out some of the hottest videos that Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav share together:

