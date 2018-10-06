Bhojpuri heartthrobs Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav's song Aamrapali Kach Kach Khali has emerged as a blockbuster and has crossed 18 million views on Youtube. Featuring the sizzling chemistry between the stars, Aamrapali Kach Kach Khali is a peppy yet saucy and sultry dance number that has taken social media by storm.

Known to soar temperatures with their sensational chemistry, Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are one of the most loved and admired on-screen couples of Bhojpuri film industry. Whenever the duo come together for a film or a song, sparks are sure to fly making it a blockbuster. While the diva rules hearts with her sizzling dance moves and sultry persona, Nirahua’s swag and charm is unmatched to his competitors.

All thanks to their on-screen magic, Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua’s song Aamrapali Kach Kach Khali from the film Sipahi has crossed 18 million views on YouTube. Sung by Om Jha and Amrapali herself, the lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati.

In the song, Amrapali is a sight to behold in a hot pink dress styled with pink earrings and sunglasses while Nirahua looks dapper in a blue t-shirt with matching jacket and blue denim. As the duo match each other steps, their sizzling chemistry is whistle worthy.

As we speak about the song Aamrapali Kach Kach Khali, the duo’s latest film Border has also emerged as a blockbuster and is now garnering compliments from all the fans. Interestingly, Amrapali, who has now emerged as one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri film industry and takes over YouTube with her sensational and sultry dance moves on Bhojpuri chartbusters, made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in he film Nirahua Hindustani.

According to the latest buzz, Amrapali and Nirahua are more than just friends and are in a relationship but neither of them has admitted their love in Public.

