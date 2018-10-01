Bhojpuri diva aka YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey has proved that nobody can beat her when it comes to those breathtakingly magnificent dance moves and appealing facial expressions. Lately, the diva is sharing some interesting videos with her fans which have set the social media on fire.

As we all know that the actor is busy working for her new film Saiyyan Thanedaar opposite actor-singer Ritesh Pandey. Besides being busy with their shooting schedule, both the actor have managed to take out to some time to share an interesting video with their fans.

The video features Amrapali hiding her face under a veil. The moment she removes the veil, your heart skips a beat. Once again, the actor nailed the video with her killing expressions and it is just impossible to take our eyes off and listen to what Ritesh is trying to sing. However, we manage to listen to the lyrics which say “Lakho croro mein lagti hai tu ek”! Let’s not make you wait anymore, take a look at this priceless video:

Isn’t that mesmerising? Amrapali never misses a chance to share the professional and private moments from her life with fans. The actor has also shared a few other videos that had once created a havoc on social media.

