Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey has shared the poster of her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 on her Instagram page. The upcoming Bhojpuri film also stars Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma. Earlier on Friday, Shubhi Sharma had shared the second look of her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Taking it to her Instagram to share the poster of her upcoming film, Amrapali Dubey wrote that it will be for the first time in the Bhojpuri film industry that a film’s 3rd sequel will be hitting the silver screen. Bhojpuri cinema ke itihaas mein pehli baar kisi film ka teesra bhag aa raha hai. Amrapali Dubey further mentioned that her film will be hitting cinema theatres on the occasion of Durga Pooja.

Promoting the poster of her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3, Amrapali Dubey said that the film will make everybody tension free, so don’t forget to watch it. Earlier, Nirahua Hindustani 3 actress and one of the leading Bhojpuri actress Shubhi Sharma also shared a poster of the film. She also took to Instagram and shared the second look of the upcoming film on Friday. Shubhi Sharma wrote on Instagram, “2nd look of my next upcoming movie Nirahua Hindustani 3, need your blessing friends.”

Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma both are among the most bankable actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and their videos, photos and all social media posts always become popular among their huge fan following. Every film of Shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey is a hit on the Bhojpuri box office and so as their dance videos.

