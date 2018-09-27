Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey is often paired with superstar Nirahua off screen apart from them giving sizzling hot performances together in every films onscreen. They have starred in several films together and their Bhojpuri Song Katore Katore is now going viral on the internet. Check out the video here.

Amrapali Dubey, the sensational actress of Bhojpuri industry is one of the most followed actors by the paparazzi today. According to the latest updates, the song Katore Katore in which Amrapali romances Nirhua has gone viral on the internet. It is known to all that whenever these two actors come onscreen together they add fire.

Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey is known for her hot and sizzling performances who is always active on the social media platform. The Bhojpuri sensation has taken the social media by storm with the video with Nirhua in which she is seen romancing with the star on the bed and Nirhua kissing her.

Meanwhile, Amrapali Dubey has also given hot performances with other co-stars. The actress has always surprised the audience with her super sizzling chemistry with every co-star onscreen. Almost in all the videos, the actress has some spicy hot masalas to cater to the audience. On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 alongside Dinesh Lal Yadav.

This film is the third installment of the Nirahua franchise and also marks Amrapali’s debut in the Bhojpuri film industry. Check out the viral video and some of the hottest videos that Amrapali Dubey shares with her co-stars:

ALSO READ: Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Amitabh, Aamir starrer will remind you of Pirates of the Caribbean, Manoj Kumar’s Kranti

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More