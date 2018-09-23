Amrapali Dubey, the sensational star of Bhojpuri has always been in the headlines for her hot and sexy performances and this time her viral video with superstar Nirhua has created a buzz on the internet. Amrapali Dubey-Nirhua's romantic Titanic Pose is the hot topic of today. Check out the video here.

Bhojpuri’s sensational couple Amrapali Dubey-Nirhua has always awestruck the audience with their onscreen sizzling chemistry. Once again the two has snatched the moment from all other hot couples in the Bhojpuri industry as front-runners attracting the paparazzi and making headlines. In their latest viral video, the two are seen indulging in a super sensational and the iconic ‘Titanic Pose’ and the video of which has gone viral on the internet.

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary’s dance on Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhyaa Ka Yo Kajal’ with a little fan is just awe!

Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest superstars in the industry and one cannot deny the fact that the actress can step into the shoes of any avatar onscreen. The actress’ super sensual performances have left the audience mesmerised and wanting more. Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua have till now delivered super hot and sizzling performances on screen and it is yet to be seen in the near future if the two has more to offer to our plates.

Check out the viral video and some of the hottest and sizzling performances of Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua here:

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal’s throwback Instagram post is a must watch!

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary’s dance on Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhyaa Ka Yo Kajal’ with a little fan is just awe!

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks effortlessly hot in ethnic avatar, see photos

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s secret shoot of an upcoming advertisement, see photos

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone’s latest flawless photo will kickstart your weekend

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More