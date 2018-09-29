Known for their sensational chemistry, Bhojpuri on-screen couple Anjana Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav's latest video has taken over social media. As a sweet surprise for their fans, Anjana shared a video in which the duo can be seen enacting a cute scene and lipsynching on the tune of Ab Tere Dil Me Hum Aa Gaye from Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar's film Aarzoo.

Bhojpuri on-screen couple Anjana Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is back to take social media with a storm with their sizzling chemistry. As a pleasant surprise for their fans, Anjana shared a video on her official Instagram account in which their chemistry is absolutely astonishing. In the video, while Anjana looks beautiful as a bride in a red and golden lehenga, Dinesh can be seen looking dapper in a white vest and red tika on his forehead.

Lipsyncing on the song Ab Tere Dil Me Hum Aa Gaye from Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar’s film Aarzoo, while Anjana expresses her disappointment with Nirahua, he gives a tough competition to her nakhras and hugs her from the back. Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Anjana stated that it was her first tiktok with him. With more than 11 K views, the comment section on the video was bombarded with lovely comments appreciating their cute chemistry.

Deemed as one of the leading actors of Bhojpuri cinema, Anjana made her on-screen debut with the film Ek Aur Faulad and gained immense popularity with years of experience in the industry. Meanwhile, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is considered as one of the most successful and bankable actors. Along with a successful film career to boast about, Nirahua was also a contestant of Bigg Boss in Season 6.

