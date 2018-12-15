Anjana Singh photos: Anjana Singh is best known for her item songs in the Bhojpuri film industry. The Internet sensation has about 214k followers and masters the talent of entertaining her fans with her photos and videos. In her recent upload, the actor is looking sexy wearing a green top with a mustard skirt.

Anjana Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh is best known for her phenomenal work in the Bhojpuri industry. This is not the first time when the diva has astonished her fans with her sultry photos, the hottie excels the talent of gaining attention and making headlines every now and then. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the photos, the diva is looking alluring dressed in a green top and mustard mini skirt. The actor has complimented her outfit by wearing loafers, which are actually tweening well with her dress.

The actor made her on-screen debut with the film–Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012 and Bhojpuri television show –Bhag Na Bache Koi. The diva is best known for her acting and dancing skills. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over a massive number of likes and comments which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. The Internet sensation has about 214k followers and masters the talent of entertaining her fans with her upgrades. Some of her hit movies are –Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Love Aur Rajneeti, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Sanki Daroga, Badrinath and many more.

