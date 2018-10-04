Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has wreaked havoc on the Internet with her latest series of photos on Instagram. In the pictures, Daayan Ki Nazar actor looks like an epitome of elegance and grace. Ever since the actor has posted the photos on her Instagram profile, it has been capturing the hearts of her followers.

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has wreaked havoc on the Internet with her latest series of photos on Instagram. In the pictures, Daayan Ki Nazar actor looks like an epitome of elegance and grace. Ever since the actor has posted the photos on her Instagram profile, it has been capturing the hearts of her followers. The number of likes on the post is mounting with a lightning speed and the beauty in the picture is all that needs to b credited. Besides this, her contagious smile and the spark in her eyes is making damn difficult for us to take our eyes off her.

The pictures have garnered over 28,104 likes on Instagram and the comment section is flooding with compliments for the Bhojpuri YouTube sensation. Here’s take a look at the pictures first:

Isn’t she looking sultry? Well, the picture has been soaring temperature of social media for the last few hours. Recently, the actor has been hogging headlines for her performance in the Star Plus’s supernatural series Daayan Ki Nazar. The actor is playing a witch in the serial and her performance has been applauded by the fans. The show has been hitting the TRP charts since the telecast of its first episode.

Meanwhile, take a look at some other pictures of Bhojpuri cinema’s most bankable actor here:

