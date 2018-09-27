Bhojpuri upcoming film Babbar's first look has been revealed by its Director Chandan Upadhyay in Mumbai. Produced by Viraj Films entertainment, Babbar is going to be a thriller-action-romantic film which will take you through the stories of corruption in the urban world.

Upcoming Bhojpuri thriller-action-romantic film Babbar first look has been revealed by its makers. Produced by Viraj Films entertainment, the film will take you through the stories of corruption in the urban world. Director Chandan Upadhyay revealed the first look of the film in Mumbai. The upcoming urban drama stars Arvind Akela Kallu, Tanu Shree, Vijay Gupta, Mohini Ghosh, Sanjay Panday among others in key roles. This will be the second time when Director Chandan Upadhyay has collaborated with Arvind Akela Kallu after their previous hit film Awaara Balam.

Most of the shooting of the film has taken place in Lucknow and the dialogues of the film have also been delivered in the Lucknavi style. Apart from Arvind Akela Kallu, Vijay Gupta will be seen in the avatar of a police inspector in the upcoming Bhojpuri drama.

Bhojpuri star Arvind Akela Kallu apart from being a superstar in the industry is also a fabulous singer who given his voice as a playback singer for several singers. While the film has been directed by Chandan Upadhyay, DK Sharma and Matalad Hiralal Yadav have taken the responsibility of cinematography in the film.

