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Home > Entertainment News > Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Claims Pawan Singh Walked Off Set After She Refused Kissing Scene – WATCH

Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Claims Pawan Singh Walked Off Set After She Refused Kissing Scene – WATCH

Kajal Raghwani has made explosive claims about her past experiences in the Bhojpuri film industry on Bhojpuri Bawal. Her comments about Pawan Singh and Nirahua have sparked a fresh conversation around the show, which also features several of the industry’s biggest names.

Kajal Raghwani (Photo:X)
Kajal Raghwani (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 12:39 IST

Kajal Raghwani has made explosive claims about her past experiences in the Bhojpuri film industry on Bhojpuri Bawal. Her comments about Pawan Singh and Nirahua have sparked a fresh conversation around the show, which also features several of the industry’s biggest names. The drama on Bhojpuri Bawal appears to be moving beyond reality-show rivalries. A new promo from the JioHotstar series has put actress Kajal Raghwani at the centre of a controversy after she made serious allegations about her experience working with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and also spoke about actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

The comments, which have surfaced in a promotional clip, have quickly become a talking point among viewers.

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What did Kajal Raghwani say about Pawan Singh?

In the promo shared by JioHotstar, Kajal appears to discuss an alleged incident involving a kissing scene with Pawan Singh. She claims that Pawan “forced” the scene and that he left the set after she refused to do it. Kajal also appears to question the respect she believes she has received from people in the industry. The comments are currently part of a promotional clip, and the complete context of the conversation is expected to emerge when the episode streams. Pawan Singh’s response to these allegations has not been included in the promo.

The development has added another layer of intrigue to Bhojpuri Bawal, which brings several prominent names from the Bhojpuri entertainment industry into the same reality-show environment.

Why did Kajal Raghwani mention Nirahua?

Kajal also makes references to Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in the promo, appearing to revisit professional disagreements from her past. She claims that she was removed from a project because of Dinesh and says the episode continues to bother her. Her remarks have fuelled curiosity about the professional relationships between some of Bhojpuri cinema’s most recognisable stars.

The full exchange, however, is yet to be seen.

Kajal Raghwani previously spoke about being an ‘outsider’

The latest comments come after Kajal addressed the “outsider” tag in a series of Instagram Stories. The actor, who is originally from Gujarat, said she has spent 16 years working in the Bhojpuri industry and considers it her karma bhoomi. Kajal argued that she has embraced the culture and people of the region and questioned why she should still be labelled an outsider after building a career there.

She also pushed back against suggestions that she uses sympathy or her outsider status to find work, saying that she feels she is being made to feel like an outsider despite considering the industry her own.

What is Bhojpuri Bawal about?

Bhojpuri Bawal brings together several major Bhojpuri stars, including Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani, for a reality-show format built around personalities, competition and confrontation. The show airs daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Claims Pawan Singh Walked Off Set After She Refused Kissing Scene – WATCH
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Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Claims Pawan Singh Walked Off Set After She Refused Kissing Scene – WATCH

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Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Claims Pawan Singh Walked Off Set After She Refused Kissing Scene – WATCH
Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Claims Pawan Singh Walked Off Set After She Refused Kissing Scene – WATCH
Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Claims Pawan Singh Walked Off Set After She Refused Kissing Scene – WATCH
Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Claims Pawan Singh Walked Off Set After She Refused Kissing Scene – WATCH

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