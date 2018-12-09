Bhojpuri beauty Antara Biswas who is popular with her stage name Monalisa is yet again swaying fans with her hot and sizzling avatars. The stunning lady who is currently winning hearts with her role in Star Plus's daily soap Nazar is also melting hearts with her hot and happening photos on social media. Monalisa drives her fans crazy with every photo and video update of her.

Bhojpuri beauty Antara Biswas who is popular with her stage name Monalisa is yet again swaying fans with her hot and sizzling avatars. The stunning lady who is currently winning hearts with her role in Star Plus’s daily soap Nazar is also melting hearts with her hot and happening photos on social media. Monalisa drives her fans crazy with every photo and video update of her.

Being an avid social media user and enjoying a massive fan following of more than 1.4 million followers, Monalisa never fails to astonish her fans with her stunning posts. The sensational Bhojpuri actor has a curvaceous body with killer looks and rules the internet with it. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a hot black saree, looking beautiful as ever. Well, give her any outfit and she will rock it like a boss. The audience has seen her bikini photos as well as her ethnic attire and has loved it all. Take a sneak peek of her latest post!

In this photo, Monalisa can be seen carrying a netted black saree and is posing beautifully for the camera. Accessorizing her look with red bangles, Monalisa is slaying it. This is not the first time she has impressed her fans with her sexy styling of saree, Monalisa keeps on posting photos in different vibrant colorful sarees. The charming smile and glowing face of the diva take the internet by a storm each and every time. Undoubtedly, she is one of the most loved and adored actors in the regional film industry. Take a look at the stunning Instagram timeline of her:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More