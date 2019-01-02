Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha is one of the most popular divas of the industry. Other than her superb acting skills and dance performances, she has also gained fame for her lit social media game. The hot and happening photos of Nidhi on her official Instagram handle raise the temperature every now and then.

Nidhi Jha looks hot in her new avatar

Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha is one of the most popular divas of the industry. Other than her superb acting skills and dance performances, she has also gained fame for her lit social media game. The hot and happening photos of Nidhi on her official Instagram handle raise the temperature every now and then. The internet sensation enjoys a fan following of more than 252k followers on Instagram, multiplying her popularity each day.

Counted amongst the bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, Nidhi Jha has also been a part of Hindi television shows. Swaying fans all over again with her sultry photos, Nidhi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking astonishing as ever. Wearing a pretty floral tiara, Nidhi Jha can be seen posing for the selfie. Take a look!

Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha has been featured in many Hindi Tv shows including Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kuldeepak, Beintehaa. The gorgeous lady debuted in the Bhojpuri film industry in the year 2016 alongside Pawan Singh in the movie Gadar. Some of her super -hit movies include Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Truck Driver 2, Gangster Dulhaniya and Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi.

