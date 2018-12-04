Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha is creating abuzz on Instagram with her saucy and sultry pictures. The diva boasts of over 223k followers on Instagram and barely misses a chance to share the glimpses of the gigs that she has been working on. Besides sharing her candids from the photoshoots or set of films, the beauty keeps her fans updated about her personal life too.

Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha is creating abuzz on Instagram with her saucy and sultry pictures. The diva boasts of over 223k followers on Instagram and barely misses a chance to share the glimpses of the gigs that she has been working on. Besides sharing her candids from the photoshoots or set of films, the beauty keeps her fans updated about her personal life too. A few hours ago, Nidhi posted a new picture on her Instagram handle, and it has been doing the rounds on social media for all the good reasons.

Donning the jersey of Star Entertainment Worldwide, the actor is looking all prepared for the ongoing season of Bhojpuri IPL or BIPL. The jersey reads her name and carries number 9. In just a few hours, the picture has garnered over thousands of hearts and people just can’t stop complimenting the beauty in the comment section. Also, there is no denying to the fact that Nidhi is looking too classy and gorgeous at the same time. Here’s take a look at the viral photo:

Isn’t she looking just beautiful? A couple of days ago, the actor took to her Instagram handle and to post this picture with Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan. The duo was just looking perfect together.

On the professional front, the diva is working on her upcoming project titled Dilwar, which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2019. Meanwhile, the diva has a very enticing Instagram account credits to her photos that she had shared so far. Here we have compiled some of the best photos from her profile that are worth giving a look;

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More