Poonam Dubey is one of the most sought after actresses in Bhojpuri film industry

There are very few people in Bhojpuri film industry who turn heads like Bhojpuri sweetheart Poonam Dubey. Ever since making her debut in the regional cinema in 2014, she has taken great strides and her massive fan following on social media justifies her meteoric rise in the entertainment industry. Image-sharing platform Instagram came to a standstill on Tuesday evening when the stunning diva shared a hot and sizzling picture of her.

The photo shared by the Allahabad-born actress took her fans by storm and garnered thousands of likes in no time. In the picture, Poonam Dubey was wearing a pink t-shirt with a perfect-sized black pair of pants which made her look gracious as ever. Miss Dubey, who has gained recognition with her sizzling Bhojpuri items songs, didn’t have to make any efforts this time as well in order to turn heads. See the picture below:

Poonam Dubey was born in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh and got her first big break in Bhojpuri cinema in 2014 where she starred with Khesari Lal Yadav in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar. She has appeared in over a dozen Bhojpuri films ever since and there is huge anticipation among her fans regarding her next film Suhagrat which is slated to hit the silver screen next year.

Here is an assortment of some of the finest pictures of the stunning actress from Instagram:

