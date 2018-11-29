Rani has emerged as one of the most sexiest and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. In her latest post, she can be seen dancing to the beats of Bom Diggy diggy in the car. She has complemented her casual attire with dark kohled eyes, glittery eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lipstick. A few days back Rani Chatterjee hosted a launch party for her upcoming movie Raja Weds RAni. The party was attended by her best friends Gunjan Pant, Rakhi Sawant, and her co-star Ritesh Pandey among others.

Queen of Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee known to rule the silver screen with her phenomenal acting skills, her sexy latkas and jhatkas, and her sultry expressions took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures from her latest photoshoot. Rani has emerged as one of the most sexiest and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. In her latest post, she can be seen dancing to the beats of Bom Diggy diggy in the car. She has complemented her casual attire with dark kohled eyes, glittery eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lipstick. Bhojpuri diva has captioned her picture as some me time was required. The video has garnered thousand plus views in a span of just 2 hours and the count seems unstoppable.

Rani Chatterjee started her acting career in 2004 opposite Manoj Tiwari with Sasura Bada PAisawala. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the year. In her 14-year long career, Rani Chatterjee has featured in more than 70 Bhojpuri movies. Since then she has never looked back and now holds a huge fan following of 187k on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Check out her pictures from the bash here:

