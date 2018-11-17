Rani Chatterjee, photos: The diva started her career in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the Bhojpuri industry. She has also been honored with 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 as best actress for her performance in Nagin. On the work front, Rani Chatterjee will be seen in Rani Weds Raja which is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood hit Tanu Weds Manu opposite Ritesh Panday.

Bhojpuri beauty Rani Chatterjee looks exquisite in her latest Instagram post, see photo

The gorgeous lady Rani Chatterjee, who is an avid social media user never misses a chance to make her huge fan following go crazy over her sexy and sultry photos. The lady recently took to her official Instagram account to share her hot picture is Donning a tight black t-shirt, kiss printed track pants with pink shoes. Rani Chatterjee looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her gym attire with a high ponytail and minimal makeup. The picture has garnered thousands of likes in mere minutes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her exquisite beauty. She has captioned her picture as tit to tat.

The diva started her career in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the Bhojpuri industry. She has also been honored with 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 as best actress for her performance in Nagin.

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee will be seen in Rani Weds Raja which is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood hit Tanu Weds Manu opposite Ritesh Panday. The movie is set to hit the silver screens next year in 2019. Check out the her hot pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More