Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri Bombshell, Amrapali Dubey recently took to her Instagram handle, to share recent photos with Shoaib Ibrahim. Both the actors seem to cherish the time when they had worked together in the daily soap –Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation, Amrapali Dubey is known for her outstanding performances in her movies. She made her Bhojpuri debut in Nirahua Hindustani in the lead role opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014. She also appeared in the Television show– Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein in the lead role of Suman. Post to the daily soap she also appeared on Zee TV in the serials Saat Phere and Maayka. Some of her hit projects are –Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Chalal London and Sher Singh.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, the diva is accompanied by Bigg Boss 12 contestant Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim. It seems both the actors are having a lovely time together, cherishing their Palko ki Chhaon memories. Along with that, the diva also wishes luck to the handsome for his upcoming movie. In the pictures, the hottie is wearing a stylish floral print dress with a trendy pair of specs. Meanwhile, Shoaib is wearing a casual hoodie with a stylish headband. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered over 13K likes which means that both the actors are their fans favourite.

