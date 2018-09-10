Donning a blue skimpy Kurta, always gorgeous and sensuous Amrapali Dubey is looking classy and magnificent. Her hairstyle is going perfectly with her look and like all of her other pictures, this too is striking and mesmerising. Before we say much, take a look at the lovely picture:

After taking a seemingly long break from social media, Bhojpuri powerhouse Amrapali is back with a bang. It has not been long that the actor has returned to Instagram and sharing her hotter than hell photos. After sharing a couple of posters for her upcoming films and one with her rumoured boyfriend Nirhua, the Bhojpuri diva came up with another glamorous photo of her today. Donning a blue skimpy Kurta, always gorgeous and sensuous Amrapali is looking classy and magnificent. Her hairstyle is going perfectly with her look and like all of her other pictures, this too is striking and mesmerising.

Just an hour ago, the actor shared the picture via her Instagram account and over 1,600 people have already liked it. Coming to the comment sections, there is not much difference as hundreds of fans have flooded the comment section with compliments for the gorgeous diva. Before we say much, take a look at the lovely picture:

Isn’t she looking drop dead hot? Well, nobody knows about you, but the diva is all in love with herself as her caption says it all. On a professional front, Amrapali is working opposite to Pawan Singh in an upcoming action-romantic film Sher Singh. The actor recently shared the poster for her upcoming film on her Instagram handle.

Besides this, Amrapali has a huge line of an amazing film set up for her including, Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More