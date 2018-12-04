Anjana Singh photos: Bhojpuri Bombshell Anjana Singh leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot photos. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest pictures. In the photos, the hottie is wearing a hot miniskirt along with a dark color crop top which is suiting her from every angle.

Anjana Singh photos: Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh is known for her hardworking behavior in the industry. Born in Lucknow, the diva started testing her skills in Bhojpuri cinema initially but after getting a positive response, she extended her hands to television serials as well. She made her debut with the film Ek Aur Faulad in 2012. For her outstanding performance, she is also given many awards from International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest hot photos. In the pictures she is looking sexy, wearing a hot printed miniskirt with a dark color crop top which is complimenting the diva from every angle. She is also wearing a headband which is like an icing on the cake. Her curvaceous body is worth paying attention. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered over numerous likes and comments proving that the diva is her fan’s favorite. The Internet sensation has about 198k followers on Instagram and the diva never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot photos.

Some of her hit projects are –Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Hero Gamcha Wala, Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu, Love Aur Rajneeti, Badrinath, Khoon Bhari Maang and Khoon Bhari Maang.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More