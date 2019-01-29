Bhojpuri dancing queen Anjana Singh's latest photo in a pink and blue suit has been breaking the Internet! The photo was shared by the Bhojpuri diva on her official Instagram account and has garnered thousands of likes in no time! Have a look!

Bhojpuri item queen Anjana Singh never fails to impress fans with her sexy photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest picture shared by Anjana Singh on her Instagram account, the Bhojpuri dancing sensation looks stunning in a pink and yellow suit. If we closely look at the photo, Anjana Singh is lost in her own deep thoughts as she looks at the beautiful scenery around her.

Anjana Singh is one of the leading Bhojpuri actresses and is best known for her sexy item numbers and grooving dance moves which win millions of hearts and cross millions of views on video-streaming platforms such as YouTube. Anjana Singh is also a social media star with more than 273,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. Anjana Singh is one of the most popular actresses and is best known for her performance in Bhojpuri films.

Anjana Singh has featured in several Bhojpuri films such as Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke La, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, among many others.

Anjana Singh has been working in the Bhojpuri film industry since 2012 and has also featured in a television show titled Bhag Na Bache Koi.

Anjana Singh keeps entertaining her fans with her stunning and hot photos on her social media accounts. From Dinesh Lal Yadav to Pawan Singh, Anjana Singh has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars.

