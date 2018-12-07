Anjana Singh hot photo: Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot videos. In the video, the hottie is looking gorgeous, wearing a printed mini skirt with a dark tube top and has complimented her outfit with a lining black shrug.

Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh is best known for entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos on social media

Anjana Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Anjana Singh is best known for entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos on social media. This time too, the actor has driven her fans crazy by her stunning photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram, to share her sexy Tik Tok video. In the video, the actor seems to enjoy herself, dancing on a romantic Hindi song. The diva is looking spicy, dressed in a printed mini skirt with a dark color tube top and has complimented her outfit with a lining black shrug. Her dark makeup with bright red lipstick is like an icing on the cake.

The beauty is counted among the most hardworking actors of the industry. She has featured in more than 35 Bhojpuri films and has also tried her hands in Oriya film –Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu. Some of her hit Bhojpuri films are–Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Ballia Ke Dabangai, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha and Khoon Bhari Maang. The diva made her on-screen debut with the movie–Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012 and has worked in Bhojpuri Television Debut– Bhag Na Bache Koi. The Internet sensation has about 202k followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram.

