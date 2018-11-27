Kajal Raghwani photos: Bhojpuri diva, Kajal Raghwani is known for making headlines almost every other day. Recently, the diva uploaded her latest photo, which created a buzz on Instagram. The diva is wearing a traditional outfit with matching bangles and jewellery which compliments her outfit from every angle.

In the pictures, the diva is wearing a red green lehenga choli with proper accessories and jewellery

Kajal Raghwani photos: Bhojpuri Bombshell Kajal Raghwani is counted among the most hardworking actors of Bhojpuri cinemas. In 2016, The diva got Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA). The hottie did her debut in the Bhojpuri industry from the movie – Rihai in 2013. The actor has also worked with big stars – Dinesh Lal Yadav in Aashik Awara, Pawan Singh in Patna Se Pakistan and many more.

Recently the actor took to her Instagram to share her latest photos in traditional attire. In the pictures, the diva is wearing a red green lehenga choli with matching accessories and jewellery. Some of the recent projects of the hottie are Dabangg Sarkar starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Akansha Awasthi, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya with Pawan Singh.

The Instagram post of the hottie garnered over 12,000 likes in just a few hours of its upload. It seems her fans, eagerly wait for the beauty to share pictures. Some of her future projects that will probably be hitting the silver screens in 2019 are – Teri Meharbaniyan, Herogiri and Herapheri. Currently, the bombshell has 276 K followers on Instagram proving her to be the heartthrob actor. Check out the diva’s latest movie trailer – Dabangg Sarkar

