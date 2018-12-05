Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas again creates a buzz on Instagram by uploading her throwback photos on Instagram. In the pictures, the diva looks hot wearing a sexy swimsuit. The Internet sensation has about 1.4 million followers on Instagram which proves that the hottie is her fan's favorite.

Monalisa hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her outstanding performances in Bhojpuri cinema. The diva masters the talent of astonishing her fans with her stunning dance moves. Monalisa has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and has also tried her hands in Hindi, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali films. In short, the hottie proves herself to be the master of all jacks. The diva was also a contestant of the very famous show– Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She gained more popularity when she got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her throwback photos. In the picture, she is looking tempting, dressed in a sexy swimsuit. It seems that the actor is tired from her shooting schedule and misses her vacation days in Goa. Like every time, she looks alluring with a soft-hearted smile which has again created a buzz on Instagram. In just a few minutes of the upload, the photo garnered over 12000 likes and numerous comments which proves that the diva is her fan’s favorite. Post Bigg Boss, she has also done Television shows like– Nach Baliye 8 and Comedy Dangal. Currently, she is portraying the lead role in the supernatural thriller television series– Nazar along with the co-actors Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.

