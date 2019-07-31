Antara Biswas aka Monalisa Monalisa today completed a year in television industry. Her show Nazar is also celebrating first anniversary. Bhojpuri actor shared 2 video clips from her TV show which have been liked by thousands of her fans.

Bhojpuri actor Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa, who has been spreading the magic of her acting and slaying with her immense beauty, has completed one successful year in the television industry. She is the leading start in Star Plus’ popular daily show Nazar, which tops the TRP chart for the channel. Monalisa plays the role of a witch in the show who destroys other peoples lives. The beautiful actor shared 2 clips of her from the show on the micro-blogging site Instagram to mark the day. The TV show Nazar, which plots around supernatural powers, has also completed one year.

Monalisa captioned the video “Happy Birthday #nazar …. The beautiful And best journey ever… Thank you, friends, for all The Love n Support…. #oneyearofnazar #gratitude #blessed.” The actor had started her career with Bhojpuri cinema and has delivered many super hit films.

Monalisa has a huge fan following and millions of netizens follow her on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The 2 videos which she shared today, have already gathered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The count is continuously rising and people have been pouring wishes and lovely comments.

Although she is a big name for Bhojpuri cinema, she got famous among the national audience after appearing in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 10. She and her longtime boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot make a great pair on screen, in fact, she married Vikrant on the game show and hogged all the limelight. Bhojpuri bombshell’s beauty, curvy body, and deadly expressions can make anyone fall for her.

