Rani Chatterjee sexy video: One of the sexiest divas of the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest tik tok video in which she looks hot as fire impersonating robotic disposition. The actress looks stunning with no make-up and simply kohled eyes and her locks let loose donning in a grey tank top. In the series of pictures shared by the diva, one such cute picture is of her recreating a childhood picture with her siblings. The post has garnered more than 5k likes and the count declines to cease.

Rani Chatterjee started her acting career with Sasura Bada Paisawala with Manoj Tiwari in 2004, which was one of the highest grossing films of the year breaking the box office records. Furthermore, Rani Chatterjee will be seen next in Chotki Thakuriyan alongside Bhojpuri star Anjana Singh.

Some of the most popular films of Rani include Gharwali Baharwali, Devra Bada Satawela, Dulaara, Rani No. 786, Rani Banal Jwala, Real Indian Mother, Shiv Rakshak, Allahabad Se Islamabad, Rangbaaj, Rani Chali Sasural, Phool Banal Anggar, Saali Badi Sataweli, Prashasan, Maai Ke Karz, Sakhi Ke Biyaah and many more.

