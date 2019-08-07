Bhojpuri bombshell Sambhavna Seth twirls: The stunner of Bhojpuri film industry Sambhavna Seth ablaze the internet with her new twirl video, in the video she twirls like a pro and looks like an angel in a mood to spread happiness today, watch video

Bhojpuri bombshell Sambhavna Seth twirls: Coffee lover, dance freak and Bhojpuri sensation all in one Yes! we are talking about one and only Sambhavna Seth, you could hate her for her fights in Big boss but can’t ignore her charismatic personality, here’s the proof

Sambhava recently shared a video, in which she looks pretty as ever, in the video, the diva can be seen donning ivory color long flowy satin gown, with perfect curls, her natural makeup look makes her more alluring and with this, she sets a new trend for today. Not, only that the diva twirls like a pro in the video, her beautiful smile made the video a social media hit.

Also Read: Nerkonda Paarvai World Premiere: Thala Ajith, Vidya Balan, and Shraddha Srinath starrer touted to be the biggest entertainer of the year!

Within a couple of minutes, the video garnered thousands of likes and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her, one of her fans wrote, she looks beautiful and awesome while others identify her real personality and wrote, so true, Sam am not as confident as she is, her confident and honest made people see the truth in life one day. She was showed so wrongly in Bigg Boss. Kya Baat hai beautiful

On the professional front the beautiful lass has worked in more than 50 songs which are expectedly all hit, because no one can ignore her sexy latkas and jhataks, song of her hits songs like Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Uthela Daradiya, Tajmahal Banwada Baliya Me and many more to go in her hit list, the diva is the stunner of both the world.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App