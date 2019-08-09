Sambhavna Seth: Bhojpuri stunner Sambhavna Seth is all set to please her fans by posting her latest photos in a corporate look. In the photo, the diva looks ravishing as ever. Works wise the diva will recreate her magic in her upcoming movie Lights Camera Murder.

Sambhavna Seth: A coffee lover, an ace dancer, an animal lover and a star who totally deserve the Bhojpuri sensation tag, Yes! we are talking about Sambhavana Seth, the stunner, the diva and what not, she deserves it all. The beauty with her strong talismanic persona and super sensuous dance moves made her counted as one of the most appealing dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Sambhavna leaves no stone when it comes to hook or please her fans, as she always posts her latest photos and videos on social media, recently Sambhavna posted a picture of hers, where the diva looks absolutely stunning in a white top and knee-length black skirt with that she completed the look with Michael Kors red bag. In this corporate look, she looks ravishing as ever. As the photo was posted within a couple of ‘seconds’ the photo got more than 3000 likes and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her.

Take a look at the photo

Sambhavna before starting her very own YouTube channel known to be a women who quarrels with everyone as it can be seen in Big Boss 2, but after opening her video channel her fans got to know her real personality which is very bubbly, happy and a women full of positivity, and this made her get Silver YouTube button too, which is really a big achievement. On the professional front, the diva has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri songs which are all mega-hits her some songs like, Dori Khul Gayeel, Je Pyar Nahi Kailas Jawani Mein, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and many more stormed the internet and netizens couldn’t believe how someone can be so perfect.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App