Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey's latest Instagram photo has taken the Internet by storm. The Bhojpuri diva, who is known for her sexy and sizzling dancing skills, shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Friday and the photo has gone viral on the Internet.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey’s latest Instagram photo has taken the Internet by storm. The Bhojpuri diva, who is known for her sexy and sizzling dancing skills, shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Friday and the photo has gone viral on the Internet. Dressed in a sexy black top and tight-fitted black leggings, Poonam Dubey is looking extremely sexy as she poses for the camera. The fitness diva also wrote a beautiful caption for the photo which seems to be some beautiful poem.

Poonam Dubey is known for her sexy item songs in Bhojpuri film industry and her sexy latka-jhatkas drive fans crazy. Her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing app YouTube and now she has become a social media sensation after sharing some breathtaking photos on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Poonam Dubey has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as The Real Indian Mother, Rangdari Tax, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela, among many others. Her latest Instagram photo has set the Internet on fire and fans love her bold avatar in the photo. Poonam Dubey is a very popular name In the Bhojpuri film industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More