Bhojpuri item queen and dancing sensation Seema Singh, who has featured in more than 500 Bhojpuri films and item songs celebrated Ganpati Visarjan in a very special way and shared an adorable photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. Dressed in a beautiful black suit with gold printed embroidery, Seema Singh looks gorgeous as she folds her hands and worships Lord Ganesha.

She posted several photos from the Ganpati Visarjan on photo-sharing app Instagram and the photos have gone viral on the Internet as soon as they started doing rounds on social media as they were shared by Seema Singh’s fan pages. She has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films and her sexy and phenomenal dance numbers go viral in no time.

Her latest photo has driven fans crazy and her ethnic avatar is being loved by her fans.

