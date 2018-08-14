Bhojpuri item girl and dancing queen Anjana Singh has taken over the Internet after the Bhojpuri dancing sensation shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen dancing on the popular song titled Vodka Laga Ke Tere Naal Nachna from the film Nawabzaade.

Bhojpuri item girl and dancing queen Anjana Singh has taken over the Internet after the Bhojpuri dancing sensation shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen dancing on the popular song titled Vodka Laga Ke Tere Naal Nachna from the film Nawabzaade. The original song featured Athiya Shetty and singing sensation Badshah. Anjana Singh’s sexy dance moves in the song have made it gone viral on social media. Dressed in a sexy black top and blue leggings with a shirt tied on her waist, Anajana Singh is looking extremely sexy as she flaunted her sexy curves and did sexy dance moves on the popular song Vodka Laga Ke Tere Naal Nachna.

💕💕 A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

Anjana Singh is known for her sexy dance moves and is also known as the item girl and dancing queen on Bhojpuri cinema. Anjana Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and is one of the first Bhojpuri actress who signed over 25 films in the first 2 years of her career.

Anjana Singh is also very close friends with Bhojpuri YouTube queen Akshara Singh and they both keep sharing their adorable photos on social media. Anjana Singh has worked with all the Bhojpuri superstars such as Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari among many others and has been ruling the Bhojpuri industry for a long time now. Anjana Singh keeps sharing her sexy and sultry photos on her Instagram account and keeps driving her fans crazy.

Her latest dance video has been breaking the Internet ever since it surfaced on social media. Anjana Singh is a terrific dancer and her videos on video-sharing site YouTube go viral and garner millions of views in no time. Anjana Singh is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More