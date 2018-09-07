Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey's latest Instagram photo has set the Internet ablaze with her sexy photo which she shared on her Instagram account on Friday. Dressed in a sexy yellow crop top with blue denims and classy yellow boots, Poonam Dubey looks killer as she poses for the camera and flaunts her sexy curves in her latest Instagram photo.

Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey’s latest Instagram photo has set the Internet ablaze with her sexy photo which she shared on her Instagram account on Friday. Dressed in a sexy yellow crop top with blue denims and classy yellow boots, Poonam Dubey looks killer as she poses for the camera and flaunts her sexy curves in her latest Instagram photo. Poonam Dubey is known for her sexy and seductive dancing skills which set the silver screen on fire!

Poonam Dubey has more than 82,ooo followers on her Instagram account and her latest Instagram photo has set the Internet on her fire. Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela, The Real Indian Mother, Rangdari Tax, among many others and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, among many others.

Also Read: Akshara Singh, why so hot?

Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and her photos and videos take social media by storm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More