Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey has been steaming it up with her sexy and hot Instagram posts which have been driving her Instagram followers crazy! In her latest Instagram photo, Poonam Dubey looks like a million bucks as she poses for the camera wearing a sexy grey suit. Her priceless smile and charm is what is making her millions of fans go crazy over her photo.

Poonam Dubey is one of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in many Bhojpuri films such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Balma Biharwala, Garda, among many others.

She has a number of followers on her Instagram account and has also become a social media sensation all thanks to her sexy and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts. Poonam Dubey has more than 85,000 followers on her Instagram account and her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing app YouTube.

Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry and is known for her phenomenal dancing skills.

